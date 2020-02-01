Dhaka City Elections: PM casts vote at Dhaka City College





Prime Minister and Awami League President Sheikh Hasina cast her vote in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) polls at Dhaka City College centre Saturday morning.





She cast her vote just after 8am.





Voting in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City

Corporation (DSCC) began from 8am and will continue until 4pm without any break to elect mayors and councilors.





Awami League mayoral candidate in DSCC, Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, will cast his vote at Dr Malika College in Dhanmondi.

