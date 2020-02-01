2 BNP councillor candidates attacked





Two BNP councillor candidates in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) were attacked by their rivals on Saturday morning when they were going to cast their votes.





Sirajul Islam was attacked while entering the Kathalbagan Khan Hasan School polling centre under ward number 16 with his agent , according to BNP's DSCC mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain’s media cell sources.





In another incident, Jahangir Patwari, another councillor candidate of ward number 18 and two others were injured in an attack allegedly by some Chhatra League men while going to Government Laboratory School polling centre.





Voting in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and DSCC began from 8am and will continue until 4pm without any break to elect mayors and councillors.

