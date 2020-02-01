Coronavirus outbreak: Bangladesh bringing back 316 Bangladeshis from Wuhan





A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines bringing back Bangladeshi citizens stranded in China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, is expected to arrive in Dhaka before noon.





“Flight BG 7002 is scheduled to arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:50am (Saturday),” Biman’s Deputy General Manager Tahera Khondoker told UNB over phone in the morning.





The Bangladeshis include 301 adults, 12 children and three infants.





On Friday, the Civil Aviation Authority of China gave clearance for the special Biman flight.





"We’re ready to bring back Bangladeshis living there. We've also informed the Chinese government. They’ve given permission. We can now bring our citizens back," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen had told reporters at a briefing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.





Since it emerged, coronavirus has infected more than 11,000 people, mostly in China. More than 100 cases have been reported outside China, in 22 countries.





On Friday, Beijing said the death toll had risen by 46 to 259 - all of them in China and 249 in Hubei province, according to BBC.





The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is expected that further international exportation of cases may appear in any country.





Foreign Minister Momen said the returnees from Wuhan will be kept at the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj camp for a certain period for observation.





Bangladesh will keep those who will return to Bangladesh under observation before China lifts the ongoing 14-day restriction to avoid any risk.

