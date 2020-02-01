Dhaka City Election: 3 journalists injured in attacks





Three journalists were injured in separate attacks while covering the Dhaka city election on Saturday.





Mostafizur Rahman Sumon, a reporter of online news portal Agami.com, was attacked allegedly by the Awami League-led councillor candidate at Rayerbazar Sadek Khan Road in Mohammadpur around 11am.





He was first taken to ZH Sikder Women's Medical College Hospital before being shifted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).





Inspector General of Police (IGP) Javed Patwari has asked the law enforcers concerned to take swift action.





In another incident, Poriborton.com photojournalist Osman Goni was attacked while recording footage in city’s Tikatuli area.





Apart from them, Zihad Iqbal, a special correspondent of a news agency, was assaulted by miscreants at Jane Alam School polling centre in Nikunja of the city around 10am.





He was taken to Apollo Hospitals.





Balloting in the two Dhaka city corporations started at 8am and will continue until 4pm without any break.

