Will be victorious if polling centres are protected: BNP’s Ishraque





BNP’s Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) mayoral candidate Ishraque Hossain said he will become victorious if the polling stations are protected from attacks by ruling party activists.





“An attempt to grab a polling station was foiled thanks to the efforts of locals and our party supporters. I’m confident that we’ll surely win if we can save all polling centres,” he said after casting vote at Shaheed Shahjahan Government Primary School centre at Gopibagh.





He said he is confident about winning.





“The ruling party men are trying to siege several polling centres. We have already informed the Election Commission. We hope the EC will ensure safety of the voters,” he said.





When asked about EVM, Ishraque said he did not face any issue using EVM but added that he still lacks confidence on the system.





“I successfully cast my vote but that does not mean this system is not faulty. The machine will stop working if it faces any issue within its programming,” he said.

