PM flies to Italy Tuesday on 4-day bilateral visit





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave Dhaka for Rome on Tuesday on a four-day bilateral visit to hold talks with her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.





As per the schedule, a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage will take off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 9:30am.





The flight is expected to reach Fiumicino Airport, Rome around 4:15pm (Italian time). Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Abdus Sobhan Sikder will receive her at the airport.





In the evening, she will attend a community event at Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & SPA.





On February 5, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chancery Building of Bangladesh Embassy at Via Dell'Antartide in Rome, Italy.





After that, she will hold her bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at Palazzo Chigi and join the official lunch.





In the afternoon, high officials of Italian business companies will meet her at Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & SPA.





In the evening, she will attend dinner to be hosted by the Bangladesh Ambassador in honour of her at Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & SPA.





On February 6, Pope Francis will give audience to Sheikh Hasina. After that, she will leave Rome for Milan.





On February 7, she will leave Milan for Dhaka by Emirates Airlines from Milan Malpensa International Airport at 1:40pm (Italy time). Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Abdus Sobhan Sikder will see the Prime Minister off at the airport.





She will arrive at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) on February 8 at 8am.













