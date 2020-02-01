National Food Safety Day on Sunday

National Food Safety Day will be observed on Sunday across the country with a call to prevent food adulteration and ensure safe food for all.

This year’s theme of the day was “Sobai mile hat melai, nirapod khhaddo nischit chai” (Let us get united, want assurance of safe food).

President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina issued separate messages on the occasion.

In his massage, the President said that there is no alternative to safe food to build the present and future as healthy and skilled.

He urged all agencies concerned and people to join the movement for safe food in the country.

Besides, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said, “There is no alternative to safe food to continue the trend of development and grow our present and future generation healthy and active”, she said.

Highest safe standard of food production, import and marketing must be ensured for protection of lives and health, she said adding, “I hope that the Food Safety Authority will take the country forward ahead by achieving professional skills.”

Different government organisations, food processing companies, traders, importers and other stakeholders will organise different programmes marking the day.

Food adulteration has been the biggest hurdle towards ensuring secured and safe food for the people of the country while there is no alternative to safe and nutrient food to ensure a healthy nation.

