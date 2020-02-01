Tigers’ Test squad for Pakistan tour announced

Tamim Iqbal has been recalled in Bangladesh squad as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced a 14-member squad for the first Test of Pakistan series starting from February 7 in Rawalpindi.

Along with the seasoned campaigner Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Saif Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Soumya Sarkar have also been recalled in the team.

To pave way for them, Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman have been overlooked by the selectors. Among them, Imrul, Mehidy, Mosaddek and Shadman are suffering from injuries while Mushfiqur Rahim opted to not play in Pakistan.

Saif Hassan was the part of Bangladesh team during the Indore Test against India in November. But he was axed in the next Test in Kolkata due to injury. Mosaddek was recalled to replace Saif.

Tamim played his last Test in Wellington in 2019 while Rubel Hossain represented Bangladesh in a Test for the last time in 2018 against West Indies. Najmul Hossain Shanto came back to the national team after two years and played his last Test in 2018.

After the first Test in Rawalpindi, Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan again in April to play one ODI and Test in Karachi.

Bangladesh squad for first Pakistan Test: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mohammad Mithun, Litton Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed Rahi, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain and Soumya Sarkar.