Worldwide waffling





Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra has said she liked her daughter's Grammy's dress, adding that she is 'glad' the controversy around the dress happened because it made Priyanka 'stronger'. Speaking on the sidelines of an event, Madhu said she loved the dress, "I loved it. She showed me the sample before she wore, I thought it was a little risqué but she carried it well and she was one of the best dressed. I am happy about that."Priyanka appeared at the Grammys in a Ralph and Russo gown with a plunging neckline."









Organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games said on Friday that the Games will not be cancelled because of the novel coronavirus outbreak. "We have never considered cancelling the Games," Tokyo 2020 said in a statement. "We will work closely with the IOC and other relevant organizations and review any countermeasures whenever necessary." Seiko Hashimoto, Japan's Olympics Minister, also expressed her confidence in hosting a successful Olympic and Paralympic Games in less than six months. At the press conference after the cabinet meeting, Hashimoto said, "I know there is a worried voice: 'Is the Tokyo Games OK?' Go!" She added that it was necessary to eliminate "anxiety" and expressed the government's intention to provide accurate information to hold a safe and secure Olympic Games.









Iran has suspended all flights to China because of the coronavirus outbreak, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday, adding that all flights from China to the Islamic Republic have also been banned. Tasnim gave no further details, while Iranian state TV said there were no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Iran.









Turkey may launch a military operation into Syria's northwestern Idlib province if the situation is not resolved immediately, President Tayyip Erdogan said Friday as attacks by Russia-backed Syrian government forces risked a new wave of refugees. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces, backed by Russian air power, have since last week rapidly advanced on Idlib.







They have taken dozens of towns, including the key city of Maarat al-Numan, upending the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria's nearly nine-year war. The recent campaign has also raised tensions between Ankara and Moscow, which back opposing sides in the conflict. Turkey fears a fresh wave of migrants from Idlib and has 12 observation posts in the region, part of a 2018 de-escalation deal that Erdogan says Russia is now violating.



