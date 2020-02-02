Albert Camus' The Myth of Sisyphus: An Existential Proposition

The Myth of Sisyphus and Other Essays, Author: Albert Camus, Publisher: Alfred A. Knopf





Muhammad Kamruzzamann





Suicide and Camus





Albert Camus (1913-1960), in his philosophical composition The Myth of Sisyphus (1942), labels suicide as a grave problematic philosophical issue. According to Camus, to answer in general,the question regarding the dilemma--whether human life is worthy of living or not--is the essential concern of philosophy, because "I have never seen anyone die for the ontological argument," says Camus.





Thus, Camus considers the question regarding the meaning of lifecrucial to all questions, because numerous people, according to him, commit suicide finding life unworthy of living.





In outlining the reasons for one's committing suicide, Camus writes: "Dying voluntarily implies that [one has] recognized … the ridiculous character of that [living] habit, the absence of any profound reason for living, the insane character of that daily agitation and the uselessness of suffering," and, besides, there is an association between "the feeling of absurdity" (that derives from one's sudden discovery of the strangeness or alienness of one's life in the world) and the yearning for death. But, in Camus's opinion, suicide is not the solution to the absurd condition; he, rather, suggests facing the absurd through living.





Existence is absurd





Camus, in The Myth of Sisyphus, is critical of existential philosophies because they, according to him, provide nothing but an escape through the act of deifying oppression or power and try to offer reasons for becoming optimistic about the deprived human-condition because of leading the monotonous systematic life.







And the reason behind his becoming critical of existential philosophies is that they, in Camus' consideration, contradict the stand of absurdity, because they offer the unreasonable, the supernatural entity, as the source of making life meaningful. Here, Camus' viewpoint on absurd reasoning and contradiction with the idea of Heidegger, Jaspers, Shestov, Kierkegaard and Husserlcoalesce with the Sartrean existential denial of the existence of a god-like entity.







To begin with, an excerpt from The Myth of Sisyphus would validate the claim--existence is absurd--and there is a resemblance to the existential viewpoint offered by Camus' contemporary, Jean-Paul Sartre:







If I were a tree [a being-in-itself] among trees, a cat among animals, this life would have a [predetermined] meaning or rather this [existential] problem would not arise, for I should belong to this world. I should be this world to which I [a being-for-itself] am now opposed by my whole consciousness and my whole insistence upon familiarity.





This ridiculous reason is what sets me in opposition to all creation. (51) Sartre delivered a lecture in Paris in defence of his existential school of thought which was published in1996 as L'existentialismeest un humanismeand later PhilipMairet translated the book into English in 1975 and the title was Existentialism and Humanism.







Sartre demonstrated, in his lecture, the differenceof a being-in-itself and a being-for-itself using the example of a paper-knife--that existswith no self-conscious--which can be defined in advance because of being a being-in-itself; by but a human being, being a being-for-itself, a self-conscious entity, cannot be described in advance because the existence of a human being precedes its essence, and gradually the person creates the meaning of his/her life.







However, like Sartre, Camus is conscious about the distinction between a being-in-itself and a being-for-itself and, of course, about the meaningless condition of a being-for-itself. Here, Sartrean existentialism makes individuals aware of their freedom to choose to create meaning to overcome the meaningless situation. But, unlike Sartre, Camus considers, "it [life] will be lived all the better if it has no meaning. Living an experience, a particular fate, is accepting it fully." And, according to Camus, "[l]iving is keeping the absurd alive."



The absurd man





Camus says that having belief in the essence of life suggests "a scale of values, a choice," and a strong liking, but believing in the absurd implies the opposite. How is the absurddifferent or how does the absurd suggest the opposite? The absurd as an existential school of thought does not seekmeaning to overcome the meaningless condition, rather it considers the meaninglessness of life as a constant situation that cannot be exceeded through producing meaning by the act of surrendering to the existing metanarratives of life or an individualistic attempt atbecoming the god of one's life.







In describing the qualities of an absurd man, Camus states that the absurd man "does nothing for eternal": the meaning of this statement could be that the absurd man rejects social, political and religious stereotype dogmas used as value systems to judge human activity, as well as to make life meaningful because, as discussed earlier, to live accepting the meaninglessness of life and to negategenerating meaning, as far as Camus' existential Absurdism is concerned, are the essential constituents.







Furthermore, for the absurd man, courage and reasoning are essential components to continue with the notion, as well as the feeling of absurd. According to Camus, "[t]he first [courage] teaches him to live without appeal and to get along with what he has; the second [reasoning] informs him of his limits." The absurd man--being assured of the temporality of incomprehensive liberty, futureless revolt and death--breathes without being concerned with judgement because he "has nothing to justify," writes Camus.





Sisyphus and Camus





Sisyphus was condemned by the gods to roll timelessly a rock to the top of a mountain (as a punishment for his unwillingness to return to the underworld even after his death) that would always fall back down on its own. The gods considered this "futile and hopeless labour" of Sisyphus as a horrendous punishment. However, Camus evaluates the endless labour of Sisyphus differently. Mentioning the qualities of an absurd man, he writes:





… Sisyphus is the absurd hero. He is, as much through his passions as through his torture. His scorn of the gods, his hatred of death, and his passion for life won him that unspeakable penalty in which the whole being is exerted towards accomplishing nothing. This is the price that must be paid for the passions of this earth. Nothing is told us about Sisyphus in the underworld. (108)





Though the whole world sees Sisyphus as a suffering man; Camus insists on imagining Sisyphus as happy, because the struggle is, in Camus's words, "enough to fill a man's heart." Why does Camus insist on this? The answer could be that the act of one's accepting the circumstance and the consequence is, in a sense, the end of the suffering, because of being conscious of the absurd condition of one's own life.





The writer is a student of Jahangirnagar University

Leave Your Comments