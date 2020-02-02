Published:  12:10 AM, 02 February 2020

IU signs MoU with Turkey's university

A Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Islamic University in Kushtia and Kafkas University, Kas Turkey to undertake joint academic and research activities.

A total of 13 departments' teachers and students of the university can take part in the activities.  A press release, signed by IU international foreign students' affair cell director Professor M Shahadat Hossain Azad, was issued in this regard on Saturday. 

IU vice-chancellor Professor Dr M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari and Kafkas University vice-chancellor Professor Husnu Kapu signed the MoU on behalf of their respective universities.

Among others, IU pro-vice-chancellor Professor M Shahinoor Rahman, Treasurer Professor M Selim Toha, acting registrar SM Abdul Latif, IIER director Professor M Maher Ali and applied chemistry and chemical engineering department Professor M Atiqur Rahman were present on the occasion.

'We are committed taking the university to international height', IU VC Professor M Harun-Ur-Rashid Askari said, adding that, the MoU with Kafkas University would help strengthened our academic ties and implement the students and staff mobility activities.

---AA Correspondent, IU


