College building named after Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose

RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury MP unveiling the nameplate of a four-storied college building in Brahmanbaria district on Saturday. -AA



A college building has been named after Sir Jagadish Chandra Bose in Brahmanbaria.Local lawmaker RAM Obaidul Muktadir Chowdhury unveiled the nameplate of the four-storied building on Saturday to eternalize the renowned Bangalee scientist.





Besides, Muktadir Chowdhury MP, also chairman of parliamentary standing committee on civil aviation and tourism ministry, inaugurated another building named after late ex-deputy minister Advocate Humayun Kabir, founder of the college.





Chaired by Principal Harilal Chandra Debnath, the program was also addressed by Brahmanbaria Municipal Mayor Nayar Kabir, District Awami League General Secretary Al Mamoon Sarker, Shikkhak Parishad Secretary Farid Uddin.





Lecturer Monir Hossain moderated the function.









---Ashiqur Rahman Mito, Brahmanbaria

