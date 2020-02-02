Snatched salt-loaded truck recovered in Bogura

Officers of Dhunat Police Station seized a stolen salt-loaded truck and arrested two persons in this connection at Bererbari area in Bogura district on Saturday. -AA



A salt-loaded truck from Chattogram was recovered with 207 sacks of salt from Bererbari area under Dhunat upazila in Bogura on Thursday morning.Following the recovery, police have arrested two snatchers from the same area who are the members of the inter-district robbers.





The arrested were identified as Truck driver Ranju Mia, 45, son of Habibur Rahman of Dorimokondo village of Sherpur and helper Abdul Barik, 26, son of Joynal Abedin of Noimail area under Shajahanpur upazila of Bogura district. Following the recovery, a case was lodged recovery the snatch incident and they were produced before the court of Bogura and the court sent them to the jail on Saturday afternoon.





Case statement said that a salt trader of Ragaichoti under Goforgaon upazila under Mymensing district Bulbul Mia purchased 207 sacks of salt from Cox'sbazaar and loaded it into a truck and started for Mymensing on January 26 last month but after reaching Bhatiary of Chottogram, they tactfully left the trader and fled from the area and after changing the number plat of the truck, they took shelter of Mamun Mia and his cohorts at Bererbari area under Dhunat upazila of Bogura and at a stage, local people caught them from suspicion and informed the police.





Officer in Charge of Dhunat police station Ismail Hossain said that Trader Bulbul Islam filed a case accusing five persons including the arrested two persons on Friday night and police have been trying to arrest the rest of the accused of the case.



--Mamun-ur-Rashid, Bogura

