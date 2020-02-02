Afser re-elected DBCCI president





Sakhi Lines Ltd (Sakhi Group) Managing Director Md Anwar Shawkat Afser has been re-elected as the President of Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry for the 2nd term for the year 2020-22. Moreover, he was the President of DBCCI in 2016-17. Afser is the pioneer member of DBCCI.







He has been and is serving to strengthen and bridge long lasting relations and bilateral trade promotion between the brotherly countries of Netherlands and Bangladesh.







Md Anwar Shawkat Afser hails from aristocratic Bhawal Shah Gazi family of Gazipur and raised in Chattogram. Afser is associated with many business organizations and trade bodies. He is also the President of Latin America- Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LA-BCCI).



