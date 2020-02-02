Solasta launches vogue journey for youth

Eminent cultural personality and former cultural minister Asaduzzaman Noor and Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Dr Rubana Huq with others cutting a cake during a launching of vogue journey of SOLASTA at a hotel in the c





To meet the fashion need of this young, bright and resourceful generation of Bangladesh, Solasta launched its vogue journey with the motto, 'Be New, Be You'.







The grand ceremony was held at a hotel in the capital recently. The home-bred world-class fashion brand Solasta is a sole endeavor of Modele Group, a 25-year long globally acclaimed garments manufacturer and exporter of Bangladesh.







Eminent cultural personality and former cultural minister Asaduzzaman Noor graced the ceremony as the chief guest while Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Dr Rubana Huq was present as the special guest. Modele Group Managing Director Masuduzzaman presided over the festive occasion.







Lauding the effort of Solasta, Asaduzzaman Noor in his speech said, till today we have primarily served the world industry with products made with our own skill and efficiency. We have achieved a lot in terms of economic development, but we are yet to shine our image before the international audience.







It's time we rise up with our own brand with the tagline, Made in Bangladesh. I believe, Solasta, will fill in the blank space with their talent and commitment.







BGMEA President Dr Rubana Huq in her inspiring speech said, the pride and heritage of Bengal like the muslin and the jamdani today are facing challenge caused by the lack of our care and commitment. This needs to change.







I want for Solasta and you all to propagate this branding Bangladesh initiative all across the world. Modele Group Managing Director Masuduzzaman said, Solasta means vividness, brilliance and brightness. Solasta is all about coolness and happiness. We aim high to raise our image before the world.







With your support and love, we sure will win the global youth simultaneously winning the young heart of our own in country.



