Sonakshi Sinha's web debut



A few days ago, Sonakshi Sinha told us that she had signed up for a big project. "I am just going to start something else, for which I am going to make an announcement very soon. I am not at liberty to tell you at the moment. When I get permission from the producers to make an announcement, I will surely make it," the Dabangg heroine said. "





The subject is very interesting and I have a very good role in that film. I am pretty excited about it and I am really looking forward to it," Sonakshi added. Well, it appears she got permission - the actress is all set to make her digital debut in Reema Kagti's web series for Amazon.







Reema had directed the successful Gold two years ago, and Sonakshi has been cast along with Vijay Varma of Gully Boy fame as well as Gulshan Devaiah. "Sonakshi and the others are shooting for this web series called 'Fallen for Reema'," informs our source.



