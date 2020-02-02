'Durgavati' hits floors



Bhumi Pednekar starrer 'Durgavati', which is directed by south director G. Ashok, has hit the floorboards for its first long schedule of approximately 60 days.





The thriller is being shot in Sadarmanzil, which is located in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. Our sources further inform us, "The shooting stint commenced from January 22, and will finish sometime in March. The film opens with deadly churning noise of a door opening.





The room was covered with black curtains, making the sequence spine chilling and suspenseful. No sooner the room opens in the first scene; one can see a figure seated in a chair, probably Bhumi." Akshay Kumar is presenting the film, which will follow the storyline of Telugu horror film 'Bhaagamathie'. The actor will also have a notable guest appearance in the film.

