US-Bangla gets award for better flight operations

US-Bangla Airlines Ltd, country's leading private airlines, has received "Gold Award in the Best On-Time Performance-2019" for continuous on-time flight operations in Bangladesh aviation industries.







The airline also received Silver category award in the Best Onboard Services, Best Customer Friendly Airline, Best Domestic Airline and Bronze category award in Best Improved Service. US-Bangla Airlines was the top most Bangladeshi Airlines to receive different category award in same program.







US-Bangla Airlines Ltd General Manager (Public Relations) Md Kamrul Islam received the award on behalf of the company from the chief guest Qatar Ambassador to Bangladesh Ahmed Bin Mohamed Al-Dehaimi on Friday.







The Bangladesh Monitor Editor Kazi Wahidul Alam, Dean of Business Faculty of Dhaka University and Sadharan Bima Corporation Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayat Ul Islam, Journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul and ShareTrip CEO Kashef Rahman with other guests were attended the program.







Currently, in domestic routes, the airlines operates daily flights to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Jashore, Saidpur, Sylhet, Rajshahi and Barishal from Dhaka.

