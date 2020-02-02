Aaryan Khan's party in the US



All eyes are on you if you are Shah Rukh Khan's son, even if you're studying abroad. This holds true for the superstar's oldest son Aaryan, who flew back to the US after celebrating New Years with the family in Mumbai. In a video shared by a fan page, which has since gone viral, the 22-year-old can be seen partying with his friends sporting a red t-shirt.





He even smiled at the camera as someone shot the video. Thanks to the fan page, we often see how the Khan siblings are enjoying their life while pursuing their studies. Aryan is currently studying in California, and according to his dad, he may soon join the film industry as a director.





