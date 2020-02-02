Banderas, Cruz to star in the Spanish film



Spanish actors Antonio Banderas and Penelope Cruz are set to top line a new film from Madrid's The Mediapro Studio, titled 'Competencia Oficial'.







The Spanish movie will be directed by Argentine filmmakers Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, reported Variety. Cohn and Duprat have co-written the script with Andres Duprat. Veteran Argentine actor Oscar Martinez will also feature in the film.







Banderas and Martinez will play actors in the film with different track records whose process clash during the preparation for a movie backed by a notorious and over-eager millionaire. Cruz will play the film's prestigious but eccentric director. Cruz and Banderas recently starred in Pedro Almodovar's "Pain and Glory," though they never shared the screen space.

Leave Your Comments