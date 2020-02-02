22 BD firms to take part in 'Texworld Paris'





A total of 22 Bangladeshi business entities will take part in a four-day tradeshow - Texworld Paris - to be held in the capital of France from February 10 to 13.





The fair will also feature a special denim section to host 'Apparel Sourcing' and 'Leatherworld Paris' concurrently, said a press release on Friday.





Bangladeshi companies are participating in the expo directly and through Export Promotion Bureau (EPB).





The Bangladeshi business firms are Hoorain HTF, Momtex Expo, Zaber and Zubair Fabrics, Aaron Denim, Argon Denims, Chittagong Denim Mills, Evince Textiles, Ha-Meem Denim, NZ Denim, Asia Link Design, Entrust Fashions, Euro Knitwear, Expo Apparels, Fabrica Knit Composite, FnF Trend Fashion, Gerard Fres, Irene Knit Wear, Pacific Export and Euro Fashion Mart, RP Fashion, Team Manufacturing and Texpeon and ABC Footwear Industries.





In the February 2019 edition, a total of 1,123 exhibitors and 13,292 visitors from 110 countries participated in Texworld and Apparel Sourcing. A large number of buyers attended from the UK, France, Turkey, Spain, Italy and Germany and visitors came from all over Europe.







Manufacturers will exhibit various products on cotton, denim, drapery and tailoring, embroidery and lace, jacquard, knitted fabrics, linen and hemp, prints, shirting, silk, silky aspects, sportswear and functional fabrics, trims and accessories, wool and woolen materials.





Apparel Sourcing Paris is a major clothing sourcing platform for the European market. The wide range of products for men, women, children, and accessories includes the entire price spectrum.





EPB Deputy Director Abu Mukhles Alamgir Hossain said within the European Union, France is a major economic partner of Bangladesh, reports BSS.





"Both countries have developed strong economic cooperation and are enjoying warm business relationships. In fact, readymade garment is the major Bangladeshi product for export earnings from France. Export of other products, such as leather and footwear, shrimps and frozen fish, ceramic and pharmaceutical articles have also recently increased," he added.





He informed that Bangladesh aims to widen French investors portfolios, advise French businessmen, secure market access and try to diversify its export baskets. He said Bangladeshi producers are participating in many renowned international fairs in France to promote their products.





As per EPB, Bangladesh's export to France was US$221.76 crore in the fiscal 2018-19.

