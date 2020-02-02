Shuvo's 'Mission Extreme' in Australia, New Zealand



Popular actor Arifin Shuvo starrer police thriller action film 'Mission Extreme' has started booking halls in the international market, just after the completion of the shooting very recently.







The movie will be released in Australia and New Zealand two weeks after its release in Bangladeshi theaters during the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr. In this regard, 'Mission Extreme' director, producer and writer Sunny Sanawar said, 'Bongoz Films has already successfully distributed our 'Dhaka Attack' movie.







So they were given the responsibility for the new movie. We are in talks with some foreign companies for distribution in other countries as well. Hopefully we can finalize the global distribution list in a short time.







'We are delighted to have the opportunity to distribute the highly talked about movie 'Mission Extreme' among the expatriates,' said Taneem Mannan, director of the Bongoz Films. '





We have already distributed 28 films, out of which 12 are Bangladeshi films,' said Safin Azam, another Bongoz director. It is currently being dubbed and edited. Sunny Sanawar and Faisal Ahmed jointly directed the movie based on a story of crime, thrill, suspense and action.





Film actor Arifin Shuvo and newcomer Jannatul Ferdous Oishi have paired up for the movie. Taskin Rahman, Sadia Nabila, Sumit Sengupta, Shatabdi Wadud, Majnun Mizan, Iresh Jaker, Manoj Pramanik, Aref Syed, Rashed Mamun Apu, Ehsanul Rahman, Dipu Imam and many others have acted in the both parts of the film which is being produced under the banner of Cop Creation. Some actors will only be seen in the first part.





