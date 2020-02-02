NZ seek consolation win after consecutive Super Over heartbreaks



New Zealand have had their moments throughout the series, but ended up being on the wrong side of the result, having faltered at crucial junctures. Can they finally get a win under their belt to avoid a series sweep?





New Zealand gave themselves a great chance in three of the four games played so far: once with a first innings score in excess of 200 and twice with a firm response in a run-chase.







However their own inconsistency brought about their downfall, twice in games which they looked destined to win, only for them to be undone in the Super Over to leave the series scoreline at 4-0. They now face a prospect of being clean swept in a five-match series, something that has never happened before in the shortest format.





Skipper Kane Williamson, who missed the previous game in Wellington due to shoulder injury, is likely to return to lead the side on Sunday. Tom Seifert's steady half-century was one of the bright spots in Wellington, and Williamson's return to the XI is likely to push him at No.4, which could add more stability to the middle-order.







The hosts might also be tempted to bring back Blair Tickner, and rest Tim Southee ahead of the ODI series, as the latter hasn't had the best of times with the ball in the shortest version recently.





As for India, the series has been a near-perfect preparation looking ahead to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020. Not only a majority of their players have contributed in each of the four wins, but they've also found out ways to overcome opposition's brilliance throughout the series, something that has pleased skipper Virat Kohli immensely.







Manish Pandey and Shardul Thakur, both of whom had done little of note in the first three games of the series, rose to the occasion when the opportunity presented itself to round off an all-round team effort.





Having already pocketed the series, the visitors are likely to persist with Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini, who were roped in for the fourth T20I, while Rishabh Pant's inclusion continues to remain a mystery.





KL Rahul (39) played the role of the lone stabiliser for India in the first half of their innings, as they lost three quick wickets after being put in to bat in the fourth T20I in Wellington.







The visitors found themselves at a precarious 88/6 by the 12th over, before Manish Pandey's unbeaten half-century and some useful contributions from the lower-order propelled them to a final score of 165/8.





Martin Guptill departed early during the chase, but Colin Munro (64) and Tim Seifert (57) gave Indian bowlers a run-around to keep New Zealand in hunt. Munro and Tom Bruce's dismissals in quick succession didn't deter the progress either, with Ross Taylor (24) and Seifert bringing the equation down to less than run-a-ball.





However, some quiet passage and a flurry of wickets in the final overs brought it down to two off the final ball, and New Zealand fell one short again to set up another Super Over.





Munro and Seifert helped New Zealand collect 13 in the Super Over, and KL Rahul responded by smashing Tim Southee for a six and a four, before his wicket off the third ball kept the game in the balance. Kohli however, held his nerve and completed the task with a hoick through mid-wicket to help his side to another thrilling win.





