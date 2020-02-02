Mominul feels relieved after scoring hundred in BCL



Bangladesh Test captain Mominul Haque feels relief after striking 21st First-class century in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Saturday.





The little master led from the front with a brilliant hundred playing a good supporting role with opener Tamim Iqbal who smashed a magnificent double hundred for Islami Bank East Zone in BCL second day.







"A big innings always helps. It is more important because we are going to tour Pakistan this month. I have batted for two-three sessions. It will surely help me in Pakistan series," Mominul told reporters at the end of day two of the first round of the league.





"The first round of BCL is important for the players who are going to tour Pakistan. Tamim bhai did really well. He was out of action for a long time. Now he came back and hit a double-ton, which is really impressive," Mominul added.





While Mominul ended scoring 111, Tamim remained not out at 222 at the end of the day. It was outstanding the way Tamim was wielding his willow according to Mominul.





"I don't know who will say what about Tamim's innings. I would say it was outstanding. As a professional cricketer, we have to play well whenever we get a chance to play.





I think everyone should take the BCL more seriously," Mominul further told the media. "I want Tamim to hit a triple-hundred. I think it is possible before we declare the innings. I usually don't focus on personal milestones, but I believe Tamim will hit the triple-ton before we declare the innings," Mominul added.





