Tamim, Mominul put East Zone on top

Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal hit an unbeaten 222 while little master Mominul Haque made 111 to leave Islami Bank East Zone in command against Walton Central Zone in the second day of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) first round match on Saturday.





Both Tamim and Mominul made a good batting practice in BCL keeping forthcoming Pakistan Test series in mind. The dashing opener Tamim reached his 16th First-class century off 126 balls on morning session at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur. Later, he completed his second First-class double-ton off 242 balls with 29 fours to his name. At the close, East Zone made a strong 395 for 2 with overall 182 runs lead.







Tamim will resume third day with Yasir Ali who is batting on 22. Tamim's first double-ton in First-class cricket came against Pakistan at Sheik Abu Naser Stadium in Khulna in 2015. After Tamim, East Zone captain Mominul also hit a century. The southpaw struck his 21st First-class hundred off 180 balls.





Tamim struck 30 fours in his beautiful knock while Mominul hit 12 fours and a six in his captaincy knock. The duo added 296 runs for the second wicket which frustrated Central Zone bowlers. Earlier, Walton Central Zone lost the toss and batted first.









They posted 213 runs on the board riding on the lone fifty of the opener Saif Hassan. The other Central Zone batsmen could not contribute significantly with the bat. Taijul Islam, the national left-arm spinner, bagged five wickets for Islami Bank East Zone.







Bangladesh national team will tour Pakistan for the first Test of the two-match series in February. Tigers will leave for Pakistan on February 4 or 5. The Test will commence from February 7 in Rawalpindi.





Meanwhile, Pacer Shafiul Islam scalped six wickets for 40 runs to skittle out BCB North Zone for a paltry 207 to take Prime Bank South Zone to a hopeful position on the second day at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram Paceman Shafiul bagged six wickets while veteran spinner Abdur Razzak grabbed four wickets to dismiss North Zone's innings after tea brake while their batsmen could manage 40 runs for one at the close as South Zone were able to take 95-run lead.







Earlier in the morning South Zone's pacer Shafiul and Razzak made life miserable for the North Zone's batting order with their control bowling, so much so that North Zone were reduced to 108/6.





Rony Talukdar (55) and Ariful Haque (58 not out) showed some quality batting against South Zone's impressive bowling on the second day. In reply, Shahriar Nafees calmly batted unbeaten 60 ball 19 while Shamsur Rahman was unbeaten on 16.







