Bangladesh squad for first Test announced



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the first of the two ICC World Test Championship Tests against Pakistan on Saturday.





Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal returns after skipping tour in India. Beside Tamim, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, pacer Rubel Hossain and all-rounder Soumya Sarkar earned Test recall.







To pave way for them, Imrul Kayes, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman have been overlooked by the selectors. Among them, Imrul, Mehidy, Mosaddek and Shadman are suffering from injuries while Mushfiqur Rahim opted to not play in Pakistan.





Shadman and Imrul who ruled out Pakistan Test series, opened Tigers' last Test series against India after Tamim opted out his name from India tour. Tamim however returned Tigers' squad in the recently concluded T20 series in Pakistan. Both Miraz and Imrul are yet unfit to play Test match despite having some practice session recently.







Tamim played his last Test in Wellington in 2019 while Rubel Hossain represented Bangladesh in a Test for the last time in 2018 against West Indies. Najmul Hossain Shanto came back to the national team after two years and played his last Test in 2018.





BCB also kept a faith on pace trio Abu Jayed, Al Amin Hossain and Ebadat Hossain despite mediocre show with ball in India tour while rookie batsman Saif Hasan is in line of making Test debut. Saif Hassan was the part of Bangladesh team during the Indore Test against India in November. But he was axed in the next Test in Kolkata due to injury.





Mosaddek was recalled to replace Saif. The first Test will be held in Rawalpindi from 07-11 February. The Bangladesh Team is scheduled to leave Dhaka for Islamabad on 04 February. The second Test is in Karachi from 05-09 April.









Squad: Mominul Haque (Captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmud Ullah, Md Mithun, Litton Kumer Das, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain, Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Soumya Sarker.



