Airbus to pay around 1b euros



Airbus, the world's largest aircraft maker, will pay just under 1 billion euros ($1.11 billion)in a British settlement to draw a line under a three-and-a-half year criminal investigation into allegations of fraud, bribery and corruption.





The deal under a three-year Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA), ratified in London's High Court on Friday, means the European planemaker avoids prosecution in London in a case that spanned transactions involving more than a dozen countries.







UK prosecutors said Airbus failed to prevent individuals associated with the company from bribery involving Malay-sia's AirAsia and AirAsia X, SriLankan Airlines, Taiwan's Trans-Asia Airw-ays, Garuda Indonesia and Citilink Indonesia.







They said the case also involved the sale of military aircraft to Ghana. Earlier on Friday France's prosecutor said the plane maker would pay a total of 3.592 billion euros in global corruption fines once settlements are reached.

Leave Your Comments