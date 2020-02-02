Flower farming gains popularity in Bandarban

Farmers busy in collecting flowers from their field. -AA





Once upon a time, it was quite impossible to cultivate flower in the hills but a farmer of Marma community Uthoaiching became successful by cultivating flowers at Bikri Chhara area in Sadar Upazila of the district.





Now, other farmers are getting interest in cultivating flowers in the hilly areas. After visiting, different varieties of flowers including dahlia, rose, marigold, and tube rose were found to bloom in a garden at Bikri Chhara area. Uthoaching and his family were seen busy in nursing the garden.





Uthoaiching said, "I gave up my study after passing SSC in 1971 and began jhum cultivation with my parents. I started commercial cultivation of flowers on 20 decimal of land in 2016. My wife and children helped me in cultivating flowers.I planted dahlia, rose, tube rose and marigold after collecting their saplings from local horticulture office.





I bought each dahlia plant at Tk 10 and each rose plant at Tk 20. After getting suggestion from local agriculture department, I sold the flowers at Tk 20,000 at local market." He further said, "Basically I started nursing garden in a small-scale and producing and grafting saplings in 1971. My dream project actually started since then".





The flower vendors of Hathazari Upazila in Chittagong District started to buy dahlia, rose and marigold from me. I sold per piece rose at Tk 10 and marigold at Tk 2 to 3. I sold 1,200 dahlias at Tk 12,000 in the beginning of the year. I got order of Tk 50,000 this month."





Uthoaiching Marma said, "After getting recognition as a flower farmer, many people came to me to buy flowers from long distance. The demand goes high during any government and non-government programme. I become happy when local people come to buy flowers from me. Besides, I have benefitted economically."





Local resident Hlaching Marma said Uthoaching's flower garden is the first garden in the area. Many people are interested now after seeing his success.Deputy Director (DD) of the Department of Agriculture Extension Mohammad Altaf Hossain said, the commercial flower cultivation is possible in the lands where irrigation is possible, but the locals are not fully aware of it.







"If the flower is cultivated in a large-scale, the economic development will get new dimension," the DD added.The rising income of middle-class people along with rapid socioeconomic development helped boost flower and foliage business in the country.





The growing demand for flowers also helped the cultivators produce an all-time high of 3.2 billion pieces on a commercial basis in the last fiscal year (FY'18). However, the sector insiders are expecting to earn Tk 5.0 billion from flower trading in the country this month, considered as the peak business season.







According to a study carried out by state-run Hortex Foundation, annual turnover of the country's flower and foliage industry increased to Tk 15 billion in FY'18 from about Tk 2.0 billion a decade back.





Managing director of the Foundation Md Manzurul Hannan said the sector was posting more than 15 per cent growth per year. Both the domestic and international markets were expanding, he said. "We are encouraging the farmers in modern flower and foliage cultivation to tap external markets."





Horticulture Wing of the Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE) data showed that flower production surpassed 3.2 billion pieces in FY'18 from 3.0 billion in FY'17 and 2.98 billion in FY'16. Director of the Wing Md Matiar Rahman said 2,250 hectares of land were brought under flower cultivation in FY'16. The area increased to 2,280 hectares in FY'18.





He said acreage remained almost static but introduction of modern technology, supply of quality seeds, and setting up of some warehouses and cold storages have largely helped raise the flower production. "The National Nursery Guideline 2008, initiated by the Ministry of Agriculture, gave a space of flower and ornamental plants." The guideline specified flowers, ornamental plants as 'horticulture crops', he added.





Mr Rahman said flower and foliage farming expanded into Jashore, Jhenidah, Chuadanga, Magura, Rangpur, Bogura, Dhaka, Gazipur, Munshiganj, Cumilla, Narsingdi and Manikganj districts. Currently, more than 20,000 farmers were engaged in cultivating flowers and 0.15 million people were totally dependent on this sector, according to the DAE.





Due to a notable rise in use, the number of flower shops in the capital and elsewhere in the country increased significantly in last one decade. President of Bangladesh Flower Society (BFS) Abdur Rahim told the FE that there were a total of 4,500 flower shops in the country, including more than 800 in Dhaka.





He said people from upazila level used to go to the district headquarters to buy flowers. Now every upazila has two or three flower-cum-wedding product shops, he pointed out. He said February is the peak season both for flower lovers and traders.





Pahela Falgun (spring festival), Ekushey February (International Mother Language Day), western events like Valentine's Day and month-long Ekushey Book Fair are observed this month. Md Shaiful Islam, president of National Nursery Society of Bangladesh (NNSB), a platform of the country's nursery related associations, said they were expecting a transaction of Tk 5.0 billion this month. Traders across the country got 1.4 million orders just on February 21 last year, he said, adding that orders might surpass that mark.





Visiting some flower shops in the city's Shahbagh and Agargaon areas, the FE correspondent found that traders were busy decorating their shops and assessing their requirements for flowers.





Md Jalal Hossain, proprietor of Shefali Phoolghar at Shahbagh area, told the FE that he had placed orders for special rose, gladiolas, hyacinth and lily on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Farmers of Jashore and Jhenidah will also supply gerbera, small gerbera (daisy), calendula, crecenthimum, small marigold and others ahead of Pahela Falgun.





Marigold and tuberose would also be needed for Ekushey February, he said. Mr Hossain informed the FE that their daily sales were worth Tk 20,000-Tk 25,000 during normal days."But we are expecting that sales may surpass Tk 0.25 million per day this month thanks to a favourable weather and stable political environment," he said.







Md Ohidul, proprietor of Phool Sajja at Shahbagh, said apart from the events like Pahela Falgun, they make good sale almost every day in the month of February due to the month-long Ekushey Book Fair. Apart from visitors, he said, the publishers also put orders to decorate their bookstalls.

