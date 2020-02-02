



Martin Lister FRS was an English naturalist and physician. His daughters Anne Lister and Susannah Lister were two of his illustrators and engravers. Lister was educated at Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire under Mr Barwick and matriculated at St John's College, Cambridge in 1658. He graduated in 1658/9, and was elected a fellow in 1660. In 1668 he travelled to France to study as a physician and settled at York in 1670 to practice medicine.







He became Fellow of the Royal Society on 2 November 1671. He practised medicine at York until 1683, when he moved to London. In 1684 he received the degree of M.D. at Oxford on the recommendation of the Chancellor. In 1687 became F.R.C.P. He died on 2 February 1712 at Epsom at the age of 72 and was buried at Clapham Church.?

Leave Your Comments