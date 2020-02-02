Plastic kitchenware: How much safe?





In last few years plastic kitchenware use in everywhere is increasing rapidly. There are several reason for increasing the use of plastic kitchenware because it is cheap, convenient, easily transportable and light in weight.







Nowadays most of the people of our country use plastic kitchenware in every sphere of life. But the important thing is that they don't know whether it is safe for us or not. Even they also don't know how this single use plastic pollutes the whole environment.





That's why we all should know whether the use of plastic kitchenware is safe for human body or not. Obviously plastic is deleterious for our health and existence. It can effect on human by either directly entering into the body or by entering to the food. As we know that most of the plastic kitchenware used in our daily life is anyhow related to our food preparation, consumption, serving or storage.







So there is a great chances of becoming polluted the food we eat with plastic particle. Plastic is a synthetic material that is made from a number of organic polymers (e.g. PVC, nylon, bpa, polyethylene etc.) that can be molded into any shape when soft and then set into a slightly elastic or rigid form.







The most important chemical in plastic is Bisphenol (BPA), Pthalates and Vinyl Chloride. BPA is considered as one of the most pervasive chemicals today. It is the component that makes plastic hard. As a result, it is used in a wide range of consumer products including food packaging, utensils and cutlery.







BPA has been linked to a number of chronic illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease and breast cancer. Phthalate is a group of endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These chemicals make plastic soft and are mostly used in making sippy cups, cosmetics and fragrances.







Exposure to phthalate has been linked to wide range of medical issues including breast cancer, male fertility issues, autism spectrum disorders, type II diabetes, ADHD, asthma and low IQ. Vinyl Chloride causes cancer. Styrene is chemical component of the material used to make egg cartons, disposable cups and plates, Styrofoam food trays and opaque plastic cutlery. It causes cancer.







These are just a few of the hazardous compounds found in plastics. The scary part is, there many more which haven't yet been studied therefore, no one knows the extent of their damage. However, we can clearly see that kitchenware that uses plastic gives as a dose of all those unwanted and harmful chemicals.How do the harmful chemicals enter into our bodies?





The alarming thing about these chemicals is that they get into our bodies through different ways. It can be through swallowing the particles, smelling or simply touching them.In most cases, these chemicals are also released as a result of wear and tear of the plastic, chemical reactions or heat.







Therefore, next time you use plastic kitchenware, keep in mind the kind of risk you're exposing yourself to.Plastic has even been attributed to dropping the sperm count of men worldwide by 40% and for increasing cases of infertility.





How can you reduce leaching out of BPA and other harmful chemical into your food?To reduce potential leaching of BPA and phthalates from plastic containers into your food, follow these tips:





Don't microwaveBecause storing and heating foods in BPA or phthalate-containing plastics causes the most chemical leaching, do not microwave food in plastic containers or plastic wrap.Wash by handThe high heat in dishwashers may encourage leaching; wash them by hand.





ScratchesRecycle scratched and worn plastic containers. Scratches may lead to more leaching.Switch to glass containersConsider using microwave-grade glass containers for warming and storing food.Cool foods onlyDon't place hot food or hot beverages in plastic containers.







A plastic container used to hold a sandwich or room-temperature snack for a few hours poses little risk, especially if you monitor the type of plastic (see below).Check the labelLook for product labels that state "phthalate-free" or "BPA-free," especially when buying children's toys and waterbottles.





When purchasing plastic food containers or water bottles, look at plastic recycling codes. Codes 1, 2, 4, and 5 refer to plastics that do not usually contain BPA or phthalate plasticizers. Code 1 PETE, used for one-use water bottles, do not leach but should not be refilled and reused. Codes 3 and 6 identify plastics that do contain BPA.







Code 7 includes polycarbonate, a BPA-containing plastic to avoid, as well as other plastics that may be safe.So it crystal clear to us that plastic kitchenware are not safe for our health and environment. It is high time to reduce the use of plastic kitchenware. Instead of plastic material we can use natural material in our daily life. Let's avoid plastic kitchenware to save our future generation.



Md Billal Hossen is MS student ,Department of Applied Nutrition and Food Technology, Faculty of Biological Science, Islamic University, Bangladesh. Email: billalanftiu@gmail.com





