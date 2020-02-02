Quader shifted to cabin at BSMMU



Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was shifted to a cabin of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) on Saturday where he was admitted after falling sick on Friday.





"Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader was sent to a cabin of the BSMMU from its Coronary Care Unit (CCU) this afternoon," public relations officer of the ministry Abu Naser Khan told BSS.





He said doctors advised the ailing minister to take rest for two days.Quader was admitted to the BSMMU after he fell sick due to cold and respiratory problems during a meeting at Awami League President's Political Office in city's Dhanmondi around 10 am yesterday.

