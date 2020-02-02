China's isolation grows as virus toll reaches 259

The coraonavirus is causing panic around the world. -AFP



China faced deepening isolation over its coronavirus epidemic on Saturday as the death toll soared to 259, with the United States leading a growing list of nations to impose extraordinary Chinese travel bans.





With Britain, Russia and Sweden among the countries confirming their first infections, the virus has now spread to more than two dozen nations, sending governments scurrying to limit their exposure.The United States toughened its stance Friday by declaring a national emergency, temporarily barring entry to foreigners who had been in China within the past two weeks.





"Foreign nationals, other than immediate family of US citizens and permanent residents, who have travelled in China within the last 14 days will be denied entry into the United States for this time," Health Secretary Alex Azar said.That follows similar steps by countries including Italy, Singapore, and China's northern neighbour Mongolia.





The United States, Japan, Britain, Germany and other nations already had advised their citizens not to travel to China. Beijing, which insists it can contain the virus, began to show impatience over the growing ostracism, with the foreign ministry calling Washington's earlier advice against travel to China "unkind"."Certainly it is not a gesture of goodwill," foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.





The US emergency declaration also requires Americans returning from the ground zero Chinese province of Hubei to be placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine, and health screening for US citizens coming from other parts of China.The virus emerged in early December and has been traced to a market in Hubei's capital Wuhan that sold wild animals.





It then jumped to humans and spread globally on the wings of a Lunar New Year holiday rush that sees hundreds of millions of Chinese people travel domestically and overseas.With public anger mounting in China, Wuhan's top official admitted late Friday that authorities there had acted too slowly.











---AFP

