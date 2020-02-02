316 Bangladeshis brought back from Wuhan

Masked Bangladeshis entering Tianhe International Airport in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Friday for evacuation from the epicenter of a deadly coronavirus outbreak. -bdnews24.com



A total of 316 Bangladeshi citizens were brought back from China's Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, on Saturday morning and seven of them were sent to Kurmitola General Hospital.







Biman Bangladesh Airlines Managing Director Mokabbir Hossain said 316 Bangladeshis, including three infants, arrived in Dhaka from Wuhan in the morning, reports UNB.







Assistant Director of the Health Directorate Dr Shahriar said 309 of them have been kept at the quarantine unit at Ashkona Hajj Camp while seven were admitted to Kurmitola General Hospital. He said four of the passengers were suffering from fever while three others from cough and sneezing, he said.





When contacted Brigadier General of Kurmitola General Hospital Jamil Ahmed said the doctors at the hospital found their temperature normal when they were brought to the hospital.







Samples of the seven Bangladeshis were sent to Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) for testing, he said. A special flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Bangladeshis landed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 11:53am.







A Foreign Ministry official told UNB that they received 312 Bangladeshis from Wuhan. "They've been moved to Ashkona Hajj Camp," the official said.The Bangladeshis include adults, children and infants.





Videos from the site showed the returnees were taken to the quarantine unit amid tight security. Media reports claimed that several of the returnees have been taken to Kurmitola General Hospital but there was no official confirmation.





Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen had said the returnees would be kept there for a certain period for observation. Since it emerged, coronavirus has infected more than 11,000 people, mostly in China. More than 100 cases have been reported outside China, in 22 countries.





On Friday, Beijing said the death toll had risen by 46 to 259 - all of them in China and 249 in Hubei province, according to BBC.The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said it is expected that further international exportation of cases may appear in any country.





