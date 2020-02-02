'Anti-people activities to be handled with iron hands'



Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif on Thursday said anti-people activities will be tackled with strong hands."Law enforces will remain vigilant and take instant actions if any anti-people activity takes place in the city," he told BSS.







He said AL supporters and workers will cooperate law enforcers in tackling any untoward incident in the city.About BNP, he said it (BNP) is a now an isolated party after losing public support. BNP has chosen the path of terrorism and anarchy, he added.BNP has called day long shutdown in the city tomorrow rejecting results of the Dhaka city corporations' polls, he said.

Leave Your Comments