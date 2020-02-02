Miller: It's a beautiful day



US Ambassador to Bangladesh Earl R Miller visited two polling centers in the city on Saturday morning but did not interact with media. He first visited Rampura Ekramunnesa High School voting centre and then Shaheed Monu Miah Government High School in Tejgaon area.





Miller spent around 15 minutes at Rampura Ekramunnesa High School and observed the vote casting process. After observing voting at Shaheed Monu Miah Government High School, the Ambassador spent few moments standing on the playground of school, reports UNB. "





This is a beautiful day," the ambassador said, looking around and up in the sky. He also inquired about the school and when it was established.When he saw a senior citizen - 72-year-old Mohammed Shahjalal - was proceeding towards polling centre with the support of his relatives, the Ambassador suggested a television journalist to capture the moment.





Talking to UNB after casting his vote, Shahjalal said, "This is the best process that I've ever seen in my entire life. I could cast my vote without any complications."





Meanwhile, foreign missions in Dhaka have dropped their local staff from the observer teams after the Ministry of Foreign Affairs raised questions about their inclusion violating rules.





No Bangladesh citizens, employed at the press and political wing of the US Embassy in Dhaka was seen accompanying the US Ambassador. A female foreign colleague was seen accompanying Miller.





Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina lambasted the foreign missions that made Bangladesh nationals 'foreign election observers' saying that they have done a very outrageous deed.Sheikh Hasina also criticized the Election Commission (EC) for accepting the locals as foreign election observers.





Leave Your Comments