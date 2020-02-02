'Voter turnout less than 30 percent likely'



Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) KM Nurul Huda has said he is pleased with the voting in the elections to the Dhaka City polls despite the thin presence of voters.





He came up with the remarks while talking to reporters on Saturday at Nirbachan Bhaban in the city. Nurul Huda said, "The figure of votes casted is yet to be available, but it will be less than 30 percent."







Dismissing allegations of opposition candidates' polling agents being driven out of centers, the CEC said they did not receive any complains."They agents who reported at [their designated centres] were not driven out. No complaints were lodged," he said.



