India to spend $40 bn in farm sector to revive faltering growth



The Indian government announced on Saturday that it would spend nearly $40 billion for the farm sector and billions more for the federal water scheme with the aim of getting wider economic growth back up after facing its lowest in a decade.







The Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting the 2020/21 budget for the financial year beginning from April 1, in the parliament, stated that the fiscal deficit for the ongoing year will broaden to 3.8 percent of the gross domestic product more than 3.3 percent which was targeted for the current year, reports IBTimes.





For fiscal 2020/21 Sitharaman set the fiscal deficit at 3.5 percent as it boosts state funding to shore up a sagging economy that has put pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is already facing a public backlash over a new citizenship law seen as socially divisive.'







To help generate revenue, she also announced the government will reduce stakes in the country's largest insurer Life Insurance Corporation as part of its divestment program.





India is grappling with its worst economic slowdown in a decade. The government estimates economic growth this year, which ends on March 31, will slip to 5 percent, the weakest pace since the global financial crisis of 2008-09.





Sitharaman said 2.83 trillion Indian rupees ($39.82 billion) will be allocated for agriculture and allied activities including helping farmers set up solar power generation units as well as establish national cold storage to transport perishables.





