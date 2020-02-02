'No BNP polling agent found'



Election Commissioner Mahbub Talukdar on Saturday said he did not find any polling agent of the mayoral candidates of BNP.He came up with the remarks after casting his vote along with his wife at Ispahani Girls' High School & College centre at Moghbazar in the city.





"As you can see, there're several booths in this centre. I don't want to make any comment on any other thing, but one surprising thing I've found that there's no agent from the opposition's mayoral candidates at this center."







Asked about the atmosphere of the election, he said, "You've seen and observed the overall situation better than me. At this moment, I can't comment on anything else until the election ends at 4 pm."





Sought comments whether BNP agents were driven out from polling centers, he said, "I said I didn't find any agent… why the question of driving out is coming? You said there was agent in the morning, now there is no agent. So you can find out why there is no agent."

Leave Your Comments