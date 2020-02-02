Atiq, Taposh win Dhaka mayoral race

Newly-elected mayors of Dhaka North and South city corporations Atiqul Islam and Barrister Fazle Noor Taposh met Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Ganabhaban on Saturday night. -Focus Bangla



Awami League mayoral candidates Atiqul Islam and Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh were unofficially declared elected in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) and Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) elections respectively on Saturday.





According to unofficial results, Taposh got 424,595 votes in all 1,150 centers to defeat BNP's Ishraque Hossain, who polled 236,512, by 188,083 votes.DSCC Returning Officer Abdul Baten announced the results around 12:38am on Sunday.





He said the voter turnout in the DSCC election was 29.002 percent. Atiqul Islam has been re-elected mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation by beating his nearest rival the BNP's Tabith Awal by a margin of 183,050 votes.The turnout, however, was 760,653 or 25.3 percent, lower than even the 29 percent in the South. Dhaka North has more than 3 million voters.





The ruling Awami League candidate got 447,211 votes while Tabith secured 264,161 ballots, Returning Officer Md Abul Kasem announced at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Agricultural University around 2:45am on Sunday after the daylong voting on Saturday.





Earlier, balloting in the DSCC and Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) elections ended on 4pm amid 'low voter turnout' and reports of sporadic violence and allegations of BNP agents being driven out of polling stations.





The full-fledged use of Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs for recording votes instead of traditional ballot papers evoked mixed reactions from both voters and politicians.The voting began at 8am and continued till 4pm without any break. The two city corporations had more than 5.45 million voters.









---Agencies

