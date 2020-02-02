Over 900 ancient items discovered in China Buddhist temple site









Chinese archeologists in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have unearthed more than 900 pieces of cultural relics in a local stone Buddhist temple.





According to the Chongqing municipal institute of cultural heritage, archeologists had completed the excavation of an area of around 4,600 square meters in a stone Buddhist temple of Jiangjin District in the city.





The excavation, lasting from 2016 to 2019, found over 50 sites of buildings, tombs, rock carvings and rock inscriptions from the Tang Dynasty (618 A.D.-907 A.D.) to the Qing Dynasty (1644 A.D.-1911 A.D.), according to Niu Yingbin, an expert with the institute.





"The discoveries are of great scientific, historical and artistic value, and they provide new materials for the study of the local history and Buddhist culture in ancient China," Niu said.

