China compiles digital publications on new coronavirus prevention









China's publishing sector has completed the compilation of a batch of digital publications on the prevention of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus to address public concerns amid the epidemic.





The digital publications in the forms of electronic books and audio materials provide knowledge of the pathogen, its transmission routes, symptoms of infection, and the treatment and prevention measures.





Compiled by medical experts organized by publishing houses in provinces including Guangdong, Hubei, Zhejiang and Jiangsu, the publications will be available on 20 online platforms and digital reading websites.

Leave Your Comments