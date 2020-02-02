Chinese embassy issues guidelines on coronavirus prevention

The Chinese Embassy in Dhaka has issued a set of guidelines for Bangladeshis on prevention and control of pneumonia caused by new coronavirus.





The mission came up with the guidelines, which are compiled by the National Immigration Administration of China based on the Public Prevention Notes provided by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, on Saturday.





The National Immigration Administration compiled the guidelines to help foreigners understand and master the relevant knowledge of prevention.





The embassy has disseminated the guidelines to assist the people of Bangladesh to understand how to prevent the outbreak of the new virus.





The guidelines said the pneumonia caused by the coronavirus is a newly-found disease from which the public should strengthen prevention.





In order to prevention, the set of guidelines asked people to reduce their outdoor activities as much as possible, and avoid visiting areas where the disease is prevalent.





It is also recommended making less visits to relatives and friends and dining together during the epidemic prevention and control, and staying at home as much as possible.





The guidelines suggested avoidance of visits to crowded public areas, especially the places of poor ventilation, such as public bathrooms, hot springs, cinemas, internet bars, Karaokes, shopping malls, bus and train stations, airports, ferry terminals and exhibition centers.





The embassy emphasized the need for personal protection and hand hygiene to strengthen prevention.





The set of guidelines, therefore, recommended that a mask shall be worn when going out and a surgical or N95 mask shall be worn when visiting public areas, hospitals or taking public transportation.





It advised people to keep hands sanitized and try to avoid touching public objects and parts in public areas.





The embassy suggested washing hands with soap or liquid soap under running water, or using alcoholic hand sanitizer after returning from public areas, covering up cough, using the restroom, and before meals.





It advised people to avoid touching their mouth, nose or eyes when they are unsure whether their hands are clean or not. It also suggested covering their mouth and nose with their elbow when sneeze or cough.





The guidelines asked people to monitor the health conditions of their family members and themselves. They also suggested measuring their temperatures when they feel like having a fever.





The guidelines recommended wearing a mask and seeking medical attention at nearby hospitals in case of suspicious symptoms.





It suggested going to medical institution timely in case of the suspicious symptoms relating to the pneumonia caused by novel coronavirus are found.





Such symptoms include fever, cough, pharyngalgia, chest distress, dyspnea, mildly poor appetite, feebleness, mild lethargy, nausea, diarrhea, headache, palpitations, conjunctivitis, mildly sore limb or back muscles.





The Chinese guidelines recommended trying to avoid taking the metro, bus and other public transportation and visiting crowded areas.





It requested people to tell the doctor their travel and residence history in epidemic areas, and who they met after they got the disease and cooperate with the doctor on the relevant queries.





Besides, the Chinese embassy called upon the people of Bangladesh to keep good hygiene and health habits.





They have, therefore, been asked to frequently open the windows of their house for better-ventilation.





It advised people not to share towels with their family members, to keep their home and tableware clean and sun-cure their clothes and quilts often.





The guidelines also advised people not to spit and wrap their oral and nasal secretion with tissue and throw it in a covered dustbin.





People are requested to balance their nutrition and exercise moderately, not to touch, buy or eat wild animals and try to avoid visiting markets that sell live animals.





The guidelines recommended preparing thermometer, surgical or N95 masks, domestic disinfectant and other supplies at home.





