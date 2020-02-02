Bangladesh wants amicable solution to border killing: FM









Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Sunday said the government wants to see an amicable solution to killings along the border that are taking place despite promises.





"We don't want to see a single death [along the border]. This isn’t acceptable. India also agreed that this isn’t acceptable," he told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





He said the ministry conveyed Bangladesh's message to India regarding border killing through Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh every time of occurrence.





Border killing has been a thorny bilateral issue between India and Bangladesh who share a porous 4,100 kilometres border. Between 2000 and 2018, at least 1,144 Bangladeshis were killed along the border by India’s trigger-happy Border Security Force, according to Odhikar, a human rights organisation.





Despite Delhi’s repeated assurances to bring down border deaths, the BSF continues to kill Bangladeshis. Data compiled by rights watchdog Ain O Salish Kendra (ASK) show that at least 43 Bangladeshis were killed by BSF last year. Last month, a number of Bangladeshis were shot dead along the Indian border.





"We're very much alert about it,” he said, while briefing reporters on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's Italy visit.





Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, among others, was present.





Prime Minister Hasina will leave Dhaka for Rome on Tuesday on a four-day bilateral visit to hold talks with her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte.





As per the schedule, a VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Prime Minister and her entourage will take off from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA) at 9:30am.





The flight is expected to reach Fiumicino Airport, Rome around 4:15pm (local time). Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy Abdus Sobhan Sikder will receive her at the airport.





In the evening, she will attend a community event at Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & SPA.





On February 5, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the Chancery Building of Bangladesh Embassy at Via Dell'Antartide in Rome, Italy.





After that, she will hold her bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Conte at Palazzo Chigi and join the official lunch.





In the afternoon, high officials of Italian business companies will meet her at Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & SPA.





In the evening, Prime Minister Hasina will attend dinner to be hosted by the Bangladesh Ambassador in her honour at Parco dei Principi Grand Hotel & SPA.





On February 6, Pope Francis will give audience to Sheikh Hasina. After that, she will leave Rome for Milan.





On February 7, she will leave Milan for Dhaka by Emirates Airlines from Milan Malpensa International Airport at 1:40pm (Italy time). Bangladesh Ambassador to Italy will see the Prime Minister off at the airport.





She is scheduled to arrive at Dhaka airport on February 8 at 8am.

