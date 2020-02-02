3 including mother, daughter killed in Savar road crash









Three people, including a woman and her daughter, were killed after a rickshaw was hit by a passenger bus on Dhaka-Aricha Highway in Nabinagar area on Sunday morning.





The deceased were identified as Maleka Begum, wife of Ador Molla, their four-year daughter Fatema Begum of Alfadanga in Faridpur and rickshaw puller Jewel Rana, son of Abdul Aziz in Tangail.





SM Nurul Huda, sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station, said a Manikganj-bound passenger bus of Kaba Paribahan hit the rickshaw from behind leaving Maleka, Fatema and the rickshaw puller dead on the spot at around 7am.





The bodies were sent to Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital for autopsy, he added.





Police seized the bus but the driver managed to flee, SI Huda added.

Leave Your Comments