China’s Hubei reports 1,921 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection













Central China's Hubei Province reported 1,921 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 45 new deaths on Saturday, local health authorities said Sunday.





The provincial capital Wuhan reported 894 new confirmed cases and 32 new deaths, and the cities of Huanggang and Xiaogan reported 276 and 121 new confirmed cases, respectively, according to the Hubei Provincial Health Commission.





Authorities discharged 49 patients from hospital in the province on Saturday.





Hubei had reported 9,074 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus infection by Saturday, with 294 deaths and 1,562 cases in severe or critical condition. The province has seen 215 patients discharged from hospital.





