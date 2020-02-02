Tamim hits record-breaking 300 in BCL









Bangladesh stalwart Tamim Iqbal struck a record-breaking 300 in the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday.





Along the process, Tamim joined Raqibul Hasan in the list of hitting 300 in the first-class cricket as Bangladeshi batsman. Tamim is now the fastest batsman to reach a first-class 300 for Bangladesh.





Raqibul struck the score as a Bangladeshi batsman back in 2006-2007 season in the National Cricket League for Barishal Division against Sylhet Division. He was not-out for 313 runs at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.





Tamim completed his first triple ton off 407 balls with 40 fours. The southpaw remained not-out for 334 off 426 balls with 42 fours and three sixes when his team Islami Bank East Zone declared for 555 for two in 139.5 overs. Yasir Ali also remained unbeaten for 62 off 172 deliveries.





Earlier, Walton Central Zone lost the toss and batted first and posted 213 runs for all in 75.1 overs, featuring a fifty of the opener Saif Hassan. Left-arm national spinner Taijul Islam bagged five wickets for 58 runs for Islami Bank East Zone.

