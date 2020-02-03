Diner Sheshe





"People often say to him, 'you've married a bag of bones' or 'how do you enjoy sex with her, she has no boobs or ass' and he just asks them to back off and mind their own business. Still, the comments hurt and I cry to him out of embarrassment, but he always just says, 'let them say what they have to -- you're beautiful the way you are'.





I was 16 when I was diagnosed with a rare form of PCOD, because of which I stopped gaining weight. I've grown up listening to nasty comments about being 'too thin' or being asked if 'I eat air' or if I 'starve myself on purpose'. My college days were the worst. I was always anxious to go out anywhere, afraid that anyone who saw me would insult me about my weight.





Then in 2016, I met Sagar through arranged marriage. I was comfortable straight away. Through one year of dating, he never once made me feel conscious -- I finally felt like I wasn't being judged for how I looked… in fact it just never even came up. We got married in 2017 and I thought that finally people would stop, but it became worse. My own best friend shamed me for not gaining weight even after marriage and asked me, 'you're so thin, you won't ever be able to conceive.'





I slipped into depression. I cried all the time and was terrified of going out… I went into a shell. I wondered if Sagar even deserved me.





Slowly, I started spending less time thinking about others and focusing on myself. I began doing Yoga and started cooking more. I stopped thinking of ways to put on weight and just… ate. Infact, I've even started my own food blog!





I think I'm finally in a good space, and don't feel anxious to go out anymore. Sagar helped me love myself for the person I am -- I'm a good person and that makes me beautiful. There's beauty in my curly, messy hair, in my thin body and my goofy smile… and I love everything about me; all 46 kgs of me!"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

