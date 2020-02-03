Worldwide waffling





LeBron James and his team-mates were in tears as the Los Angeles Lakers honored franchise great Kobe Bryant after his tragic death. Lakers legend Bryant, 41, and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday, along with seven others in Calabasas, California. Preparing to face the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, the team's first appearance since the tragedy after Tuesday's showdown with the Los Angeles Clippers was postponed, the Lakers paid tribute to Bryant in an emotional pre-game ceremony.









Passengers flying in Jambojet plane on Friday, January 31, were forced to reschedule their flight following a bird strike in Kisumu. According to the low-cost airliner, there was a bird strike incident involving a Kisumu-bound aircraft that was about to land at Kisumu International Airport. One passenger sustained a minor finger injury and was immediately treated following the bird strike. As a result, passengers who had already scheduled to fly in the affected plane to Nairobi were booked in hotels and reprotected on other flights on the morning. "In the meantime, we are assessing the damage with a view to bringing back into service as soon as possible. Some of our scheduled flights maybe readjusted," Jambojet said.









Madonna has pulled two more concerts on her beleaguered Madame X Tour to allow the injured singer "time to recover" in between her live shows. The 61 year old's ongoing health woes have forced her to cancel gigs in cities including Miami, Florida, and Lisbon, Portugal in recent weeks, while she also axed the first night of her planned 15-date residency at the London Palladium in England.









Apple has temporarily shut down all its stores in mainland China through Feb. 9, the company said.The tech giant said in a statement on Saturday: "Our thoughts are with the people most immediately affected by the Coronavirus and with those working around the clock to study and contain it. "Out of an abundance of caution and based on the latest advice from leading health experts, we're closing all our corporate offices, stores and contact centers in mainland China through February 9," it said. Apple's online store in China will stay open, according to the statement. It added that it will continue to monitor the situation, and re-open its stores "as soon as possible."



