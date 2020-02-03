



In case you haven't been picking up on your girlfriend's subtle hints, here's the message loud and clear: Valentine's Day is coming on February 14th!





As you start to brainstorm some romantic (and fun, and sexy, and unique) Valentine's Day ideas that are sure to impress, let us be your guide on figuring out what to say with what gift and what gesture.







Though there are plenty of things to do on Valentine's Day, you want to make sure what you do sets the tone for the remainder of the year. Even if you don't take the Hallmark holiday too seriously, it's in your best interest to put in the extra effort, pull out all the stops, and make her feel extra special on the year's sweetest day.



Are you sweating bullets yet?





While you dry off, realize that there are plenty of options for Valentine's Day plans that'll show her just how much you care about her and your relationship.





Of course, what you do depends on how long you've been seeing one another as well as what level of romance you're looking to bring to the day. If you're still drawing a blank, we have you covered. From simple, classic red roses sent to her office to personalized gifts given over dinner that honor the longevity of your relationship, these Valentine's Day date ideas are sure to do the trick ( and then some).



You've just started dating





You're at the point where you haven't made it official, but you could see it heading that way. The beginning stages of a new relationship are both filled with excitement and anxiety, where you teeter on the line of saying either too much or too little. If you've already been intimate, a good way to turn up the heat and move things forward is by organizing a thoughtful, reservation-required dinner.





Though you might be one of the 62 percent of men who think Valentine's Day is a gimmick, 55 percent of women disagree. That's exactly why you should invite her out for dinner and Valentine's Day cocktails. This is your opportunity to work on building your intimacy and passion together, which will help solidify your connection.



You're going through a rough patch





Regardless of how long you've been together, sometimes, things just aren't easy in a relationship. If you're going through a tough time with your girl, consider taking it old school with a long, open love note to her.







Here, you can detail all of the unique, impressive qualities that made you attracted to her in the first place, along with the reasons why you're fully committed to improving your bond in the years to come. Within these pages, you can suggest a date at one of her favorite restaurants, followed by a nice wine bar. A little spontaneity to get you out of the routine that's messing with your relationship may help to open up the dialogue to set things back on track.



You've just said 'I Love You'





If you're at the point where you're uttering those three words every chance you get, Valentine's Day is likely a holiday you and your partner are excited about. While Cupid's busiest day of the year might have felt over-commercialized in the past, when you're smothered in those feel-good vibes, Valentine's Day might take on a rosier meaning now. Let your gushy heart be your guide and go all out on the romantic gestures, starting with flowers.







Many women enjoy a surprise bouquet (especially if you remember her preferences) delivered to her office so she can brag about the dude who was thoughtful enough to send them. According to OrganicBouquet.com, the majority of flower orders are placed on February 11, so beat the rush and order some now.



You've been dating over a year





The honeymoon stage has passed, and at this point, you're learning to settle into one another. Use the holiday as an opportunity to book a getaway just for the two of you. Look for last-minute flight deals or pick something secluded a few hours from your home city. Getting out of your normal routine will bring some of that gotta-have-you kind of sex that's undeniable.





She's really stressed out





Even in the happiest of relationships, outside stresses, such as issues with work or family, can put a damper on things. If things are rough around Valentine's Day, your girl might want to do something low-key to avoid adding more onto her plate.





Though 57 percent of men think the dudes are supposed to plan Valentine'sDay, 68 percent of women say the couple should come up with something together. You ready for the challenge? Here's where getting creative and considering her preferences is the best option. You want her to know you're aware of how busy she is, and that your relationship and her happiness are a priority. Remember, it's not about racking up the most on your credit card - a cheap Valentine's Day gift can be good! Instead, it's about showing her you remembered and that you care.



