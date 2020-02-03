Instant kitchen makeover





Integrate these thoughtful tips when planning your kitchen makeovers for your space.



1. Upgrade with Built-in appliances





The kitchen is all about cleanliness and with New-Age built-in appliances, it is no more a daunting task. Functional and aesthetically inclined, they not only make your work easy but also aid in creating a more organised and maximised working space.







"Built-in appliances are space friendly and seamlessly integrated. They provide the perfect contemporary finish to your kitchen. Opting for a built-in refrigerator, rather than the standalone one, helps in saving at least four inches of kitchen space," says Natarajan A, New Business Unit Head, Whirlpool India. Built-in appliances are space friendly and seamlessly integrated. They provide the perfect contemporary finish to your kitchen.



2. Add a feature light





Though natural light works well during the day, good illumination in a combination of task and feature lighting can uplift the look of the kitchen. "Adding a feature light in the kitchen can be tricky as picking the wrong light means that it can get ruined with all the oil and smoke normally associated with Indian kitchens. Use one simple LED hanging light in a geometric design in the centre, or three or four beautiful pendants above your breakfast counter if you have one. Keep the design of the light simple and watch it change your space," says Shezaan Bhojani, CEO, Design Cafe.



3. Add some greens for a fresh look





Nothing could be more enthralling than sniffing fresh herbs while you're working in the kitchen. Create a container garden with herbs or if you have a window you can place colourful pots with seasonal plants. If space is a constraint, you can use wall-mounted shelves to display small pots of greens.







"Create a vertical framework of simple metal mesh on a small wall and then suspend small purpose made pots that grow your basic herbs. It's a wonderful way to add that green feel as well as a small functional kitchen garden. Just remember that a little sunshine goes a long way, so place your greens closer to a window if possible," says Shezaan Bhojani, CEO, Design Cafe.



4. Create a sitting area





The trend nowadays is that of a restaurant kitchen. Depending upon the space available it is both convenient and stylish to place table and chairs inside the kitchen and create an eating area. "If you have an open kitchen, you can convert an existing counter to a breakfast counter by adding a jutting platform with stylish bar stools or chairs for seating.







You can also bring in more seating by adding pouffes or stools. Push them under the counter when not needed for a neater look. If space is a constraint, introduce a wall-mounted dining table so that you can pull it out when needed," says Ashok Basoya, Director, Ottimo.



5. Add an interesting backsplash





Tiles are always a saviour when it comes to adding a backsplash to your working space. They are water resistant and are available in varied designs, formats, colours and textures. It gets a big thumbs up when it comes to instant cleaning of the walls behind the cooking or washing area.



6. Paint Ideas





Be it walls or cabinets, paint your kitchen to bring in colour. Workaround various combinations and coordinate the walls with the colour you choose for the cabinets. Scour places that will help you create a palette of your choice and also suggest options for relevant colours that can be applied to the existing cabinets. "A wide range of finishes from smooth to grainy and a variety of design textures are possible with paints. Their washable quality makes paint last longer than wallpaper and it's easier to clean. Use water-based paints instead of solvent-based products on kitchen walls," says Anuj Jain, Director, Decorative, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.



7. Upgrade your sink





Whether a single, double or three bowls, you need to identify your utility before picking one up. Ceramic and stainless steel sinks have a modern contemporary look and maintain good hygiene as well.



Style Tip





"The material of your sink can instantly upgrade your kitchen. You can opt for stainless steel, enamel-coated, fire clay or granite sinks. Stainless steel sinks are one of the most sorts after even today as it is hygienic and offers a timeless aesthetic. However, to add a trendy look you could go for the fragranite sinks with a silk sheen, which are extremely stylish and practical for Indian households," says Vishal Raman, Sales Head, Franke Faber India Pvt. Ltd.



8. Bring in new flooring





Strong, sturdy and maintenance free, tiles are great options for your kitchen floor. Other good options are wood, cork, vinyl, natural stone and linoleum. Available in different styles, colours and textures they can instantly lift your kitchen. "Ceramic tiles are available in limitless colours, sizes, shapes and patterns, and can recreate the complete look of your kitchen. Another great option is cork flooring which has a distinctive warm look, strong patterns, textures and is eco-friendly," says Smriti Jaju, Interior Designer and Co-founder, Meraki Homes.







9. Choose right accessories for your kitchen type





When it comes to kitchen display, it is all about what you mainly leave open, which can bring a style quotient to your kitchen. Create a statement with frequently used products - colanders, platters, pots, pans, ladles and dishes. They are sure to create a cheerful display in different shapes, sizes and colours. Try getting into details like switches and handles of the cabinets as once upgraded it can create a distinct look. "Creating a wall ledge is a plus for any kitchen. Let the ledge run the length of the wall to create additional open storage cum display space," Ashok Basoya, Director, Ottimo.



10. Create a new worktop





Design your kitchen as per your preferred budget, priorities and functionality. Select a durable worktop that can handle your kitchen activities. "A copper kitchen worktop is strong and easy to clean and maintain. A marble kitchen worktop looks classic and durable, its seamless and majestic white touch creates a softer tone. And, for a professional look, a stainless steel kitchen top is an ideal option. It is convenient to clean and is heat resistant," says Smriti Jaju, Co-Founder, Meraki Homes.



11. Introduce new racks





Showcase essential utensils and containers that you need on a daily basis. This will save you time and help manage things in a better way. "Add a linear arrangement of open warehouse styled shelves. This allows for easy access as well as plenty of storage. You can also alternate flat shelves with corrugated shelves to display and store crockery and spirits," Ashok Basoya, Director, Ottimo.



12. Recreate your storage space





There is always a need to de-clutter your kitchen. The idea is to be more organised and find everything handy when you need it. Introduce storage space that can accommodate as well as organise all your storage needs. Mainly, you need to frequently keep re-evaluating your storage needs."Installing tall units creates more space and gives an appealing look to the kitchen. Add open shelving system and internal drawers wherever possible," says Parushni Aggarwal, Founder & Creative Director, Studio Creo.



The writer is a freelancer

